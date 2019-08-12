Vin Diesel feeling ‘blessed’ as he films Fast And Furious 9

Fast And Furious 9 is due for release in 2020.

Vin Diesel has said he feels “blessed” as he continued to shoot Fast And Furious 9 in the UK.

The actor shared a video on Instagram of himself and co-star Michelle Rodriguez in a car.

“Week eight, Fast 9, filming in London as you know,” he said.

“Very blessed, very blessed.”

“Proud of the crew, proud of the cast, proud of Universal, proud of you,” he added.

Rodriguez then blew a kiss at the camera.

Production on the film was temporarily halted last month when stuntman Joe Watts was injured on the set at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

The performer sustained a serious head injury and was airlifted to hospital. He was moved out of intensive care last week and doctors have said they are pleased with his recovery so far.

