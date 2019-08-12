First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s show released

12th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Morning Show is set in the world of morning news.

Reese Witherspoon

Apple TV has unveiled the first trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s new programme.

The Morning Show, which also stars Steve Carell, is set in the world of television news and Aniston has previously said it will “take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace”.

The trio of stars are heard rather than seen in the one-minute sneak peek shared on social media, with clips of their voices playing as a camera pans around a newsroom.

As the teaser starts, Aniston’s voice is heard saying: “Good morning. I am bringing you some sad and upsetting news.”

Carell is heard saying that his character feels “that people are screaming for honest conversation”, and Witherspoon says: “I think they want to know the person behind the facade.”

The show will be on new streaming service Apple TV+ later this year.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Robert Downey Jr among early winners at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution
Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution

Taylor Swift announces release date of next single from upcoming album
Taylor Swift announces release date of next single from upcoming album

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Teen Choice Awards 2019: The main winners

Teen Choice Awards 2019: The main winners
Priyanka Chopra called a ‘hypocrite’ over India-Pakistan conflict

Priyanka Chopra called a ‘hypocrite’ over India-Pakistan conflict
Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to ‘cool off’ after kissing his ex

Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to ‘cool off’ after kissing his ex
Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to ‘cool off’ after kissing his ex

Robert Downey Jr among early winners at 2019 Teen Choice Awards