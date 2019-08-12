Netflix confirms launch date for new series of The Crown starring Olivia Colman

The Oscar winner will take over the role from Claire Foy.

Netflix has shared the first footage of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown and confirmed the new series will launch on November 17.

The Oscar-winning actress takes over the role of the monarch from Claire Foy for the third series of the drama.

Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/eKPcUOq5Sp — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 12, 2019

Only still images had been seen of Colman in costume until the streaming service shared a 21-second video filmed through an open door, which features her dressed in a white dress, blue sash and crown.

She can be seen walking into the frame and then looking into the camera.

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix)

The new series will cover the period from 1964 to 1977 and will see Tobias Menzies take over the role of the Duke of Edinburgh from Matt Smith, while Helena Bonham Carter will take over Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

Ben Daniels will take over Tony Armstrong-Jones from Matthew Goode while Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles, Erin Doherty will appear as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Killing Eve writer Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Shand, now the Duchess of Cornwall.

Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Shand in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/vQVnOWzaN9 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 23, 2018

Earlier this year it was confirmed Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in the fourth series of the drama, which will film this year.

© Press Association 2019