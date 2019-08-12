Mourners pay tribute to French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Mocky

He was associated with the New Wave movement and worked with the likes of Catherine Deneuve, Charles Aznavour and Jeanne Moreau.

Film celebrities, a culture minister and fans have paid homage to Jean-Pierre Mocky, a fiercely independent filmmaker who directed some of France’s most famed actors over a six-decade career.

Actor Gerard Depardieu encouraged fans to come and join Monday’s funeral ceremony at the Saint-Sulpice Church in Paris, although he did not go himself.

Mocky’s stars also included Catherine Deneuve, Charles Aznavour, Jeanne Moreau and others.

French/British actor Michael Lonsdale, centre, arrives for the funeral of French film director Jean Pierre Mocky (Lewis Joly/AP)

Born Jean-Paul Adam Mokiejewski, Mocky died last week after a career that included directing more than 60 films from 1954 to 2017 and acting in others.

His age was disputed.

He was associated with France’s New Wave cinema and he made a mark with his provocative style, though his movies did not achieve great commercial success.

They included 1963 comedy Un Drole De Paroissien (Heaven Sent) and 1983 drama A Mort L’Arbitre! (Kill The Referee!)

