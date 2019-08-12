Taylor Swift announces release date of next single from upcoming album

Swift was honoured with the first ever icon award at the Teen Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift has announced the release date for the next single from her upcoming album.

The pop superstar said title track Lover will arrive on August 16, a week before the album.

Swift, 29, revealed the news on stage at the Teen Choice Awards, where she was honoured with the inaugural icon award.

Accepting the prize, shaped like a surfboard and emblazoned with pictures of cats, Swift thanked fans before telling the audience to “stand up for yourself”, days after Kid Rock was widely criticised for a “sexist” tweet about her.

The country music singer suggested Swift was supporting left-leaning political causes to further her career in Hollywood.

Speaking on stage at Hermosa Beach, Swift said: “I think one thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen, are mistakes are inevitable.

Taylor Swift was honoured with the first ever icon award at the Teen Choice Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“If you’re out there and you’re being really hard on yourself right now for something that’s happened, or messing up or feeling embarrassed, it’s normal. That’s what going to happen to you in life.

“No one gets through unscathed. We’re all going to have a few scratches on us. Please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself, please.”

Swift was presented with the prize by US women’s footballer Alex Morgan.

She was introduced to the stage by a video featuring her celebrity friends – including Ed Sheeran and Jameela Jamil – praising her.

