Taylor Swift among stars at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

12th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Taylor Swift was among the stars walking the blue carpet before the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Swift, who has the most nominations in the music categories with eight, turned heads in a rainbow print romper and blazer.

Taylor Swift arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach, California (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, host for the evening alongside YouTube personality David Dobrik, was among the early arrivals at the event in Hermosa Beach, California.

The actress, 30, wore a red mini-dress for the occasion.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale wore a red mini-dress for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actress Sarah Hyland, best known for starring in sitcom Modern Family, is set to perform the single Met At A Party alongside Jordan McGraw.

The 28-year-old wore a pink two-piece along with orange heels.

Sarah Hyland was among the celebrities arriving at the Teen Choice Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pop star Madison Beer is nominated for choice female web star.

The 20-year-old was pictured in a white crop top teamed with a glittery mini-skirt and black heels.

Nominee Madison Beer poses for pictures on the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Fuller House star Candace Cameron-Bure arrived wearing tiger stripes, with a blouse tied at the stomach teamed with a mini-skirt.

The 43-year-old actress and talk show panellist completed the outfit with gold heels.

Candace Cameron-Bure, best known for appearing in sitcoms Full House and Fuller House, wore tiger stripes for the Teen Choice Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Professional wrestler Brie Bella, who appears in the WWE with twin sister Nikki as The Bella Twins, was also pictured on the carpet.

She wore a lilac wrap dress with statement hoop earrings and white strapped heels.

Wrestler Brie Bella posed for photographers on the blue carpet of the Teen Choice Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Former child star Emily Osment, best known for roles in the Spy Kids franchise and Hannah Montana: The Movie, looked pretty in pink on the carpet.

She wore pink shorts and a matching jacket teamed with a white tank top.

Emily Osment arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Hermosa Beach (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

