Taylor Swift among stars at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Taylor Swift was among the stars walking the blue carpet before the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.
Swift, who has the most nominations in the music categories with eight, turned heads in a rainbow print romper and blazer.
Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, host for the evening alongside YouTube personality David Dobrik, was among the early arrivals at the event in Hermosa Beach, California.
The actress, 30, wore a red mini-dress for the occasion.
Actress Sarah Hyland, best known for starring in sitcom Modern Family, is set to perform the single Met At A Party alongside Jordan McGraw.
The 28-year-old wore a pink two-piece along with orange heels.
Pop star Madison Beer is nominated for choice female web star.
The 20-year-old was pictured in a white crop top teamed with a glittery mini-skirt and black heels.
Fuller House star Candace Cameron-Bure arrived wearing tiger stripes, with a blouse tied at the stomach teamed with a mini-skirt.
The 43-year-old actress and talk show panellist completed the outfit with gold heels.
Professional wrestler Brie Bella, who appears in the WWE with twin sister Nikki as The Bella Twins, was also pictured on the carpet.
She wore a lilac wrap dress with statement hoop earrings and white strapped heels.
Former child star Emily Osment, best known for roles in the Spy Kids franchise and Hannah Montana: The Movie, looked pretty in pink on the carpet.
She wore pink shorts and a matching jacket teamed with a white tank top.
