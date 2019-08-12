Robert Downey Jr among early winners at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

The annual awards show is taking place in California.

Robert Downey Jr was among the early winners at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards as he was recognised for his Iron Man swan song.

The annual awards show hands out prizes in categories including film, TV and music and is voted for by fans aged 13 and over.

Winners take home a Teen Choice trophy, which is shaped like a surfboard.

Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame had the most nominations in the film category with nine, and picked up two early wins.

Downey was named choice action movie actor for his portrayal of Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, while Endgame was named action movie of the year.

Euphoria star Zendaya won choice summer movie actress for her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home, while Crazy Rich Asians was named comedy film of the year.

The Teen Choice Awards were first held in 1999 and as well as the traditional categories, also recognises winners in fashion and social media.

This year, pop star Taylor Swift will be honoured with the inaugural icon award, while performers include OneRepublic, Bazzi, Blanco Brown, Mabel, and Jordan McGraw with Sarah Hyland.

The Teen Choice Awards take place in Hermosa Beach, California.

