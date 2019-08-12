Muse frontman Matt Bellamy marries model Elle Evans

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony in Malibu, California.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has married model Elle Evans.

The musician, 41, walked down the aisle with 29-year-old Evans at a ceremony in Malibu, California.

The couple has been dating for more than four years and got engaged in December 2017.

Cambridge-born Bellamy, who formed rock band Muse in 1994, announced news of Saturday’s wedding on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of him and his wife walking hand-in-hand down the aisle, Bellamy wrote: “Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy.”

The snap showed Evans, best known for appearing in the music video for Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines in 2013, wearing a strapless cream gown while the groom wore a matching suit.

Evans announced the couple’s engagement with a social media post in December, writing: “Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer….

“We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged!”

Bellamy, who has won Grammys, Brits and an Ivor Novello award through his career, has been engaged twice before.

He was engaged to actress Kate Hudson before their relationship ended in 2014 and was also set to marry Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni before they split up in 2009.

