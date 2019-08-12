Louise Minchin: BBC Breakfast studio temperature is cooler for my menopause

Meg Mathews, Trisha Goddard, Kay Burley, Andrea McLean, Liz Earle and Sharron Davies also spoke about their experiences.

TV presenter Louise Minchin says the BBC Breakfast studio has been lowered in temperature because of her hot flushes.

Minchin, 50, is one of seven TV presenters, entrepreneurs and sportswomen who have discussed their experience of the menopause in Hello! magazine.

She revealed: “The studio is really cold now. We have the ‘Louise’ setting on the air conditioning.”

Hello! magazine talked to TV presenters and others about their experience of the menopause (Hello!)

The BBC Breakfast star, who recently completed the extreme Norseman triathlon, said she feels better than ever.

“I certainly feel better and stronger than I did in my 20s, 30s and 40s. I might have wrinkles, but I’ve got muscles,” the mother-of-two said.

Trisha Goddard, Kay Burley, Meg Mathews, Andrea McLean, beauty entrepreneur Liz Earle and former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies also swapped stories about midlife.

Sky News broadcaster Burley, 58, said: “I didn’t used to talk about it but the young boys in the office would get embarrassed and think, ‘Why is she so hot and bothered?’

“Now I tell them: ‘Just having a power surge – it’ll be gone in a minute’.”

She added: “There is no better time in history for women of our age now.”

Former chat show host Goddard, 61, said: “I’m not scared to try new things and I’m glad I’ve kept my body strong.

“I hike, I rollerblade, run and don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Mathews, 53, says her daughter, who she had with ex-husband Noel Gallagher, thinks she talks too much about it.

“Anais has heard non-stop about it and now rolls her eyes,” Mathews said. “She’s like, ‘Oh God, here we go again, she’s off’.”

