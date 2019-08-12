Lara Trump: I never imagined that I’d meet the Queen

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law says she never imagined that she would meet the Queen.

Lara Trump was among the family members, including her sister-in-law Ivanka, who attended the state visit in June.

The 36-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Eric, said: “Knowing that one day I’ll tell this baby about the adventure overseas and all that happened while in my belly made everything all the more meaningful.”

Hello! magazine cover (Hello!)

She said: “I can assure you that I never dreamed that I’d have the opportunity to visit Buckingham Palace, meet the Queen and the royal family, and attend a state dinner — it was an unforgettable few days.”

She posed in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by her father-in-law.

“In the chaos of day-to-day life, it’s so nice to have a place where we can meet as a family and it feels like old times, before my father-in-law was president and life was a little bit less hectic,” she said.

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019