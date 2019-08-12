Greta Thunberg to be honoured at GQ Men Of The Year Awards

A gong has been created especially for the 16-year-old.

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg will be celebrated at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

The Game Changer Of The Year Award has been created especially for the 16-year-old, who has inspired students across Europe to skip school and call for action from world leaders.

The new gong “recognises Thunberg’s dedication to raising global awareness of climate change”.

Greta Thunberg on the cover of GQ (Christopher Hunt)

GQ magazine editor Dylan Jones said: “The Game Changer Award was created for Greta Thunberg.

“Her fearless dedication to raising awareness of the global climate change crisis makes her the absolute embodiment of this award and on behalf of GQ we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate her.”

The long-running awards ceremony, this year hosted by Michael Sheen, celebrates men and women in style, politics, entertainment and sport.

Thunberg, who will receive the award via a video link, said: “I am very grateful and this award is for everyone in the Fridays For Future movement, everyone whose school is striking for the climate.

“We all deserve this award because together we have accomplished so much. So thank you to everyone who has been school striking as well.”

The Swedish teenager, who is taking a year off school to keep raising awareness of climate change, has been photographed and interviewed for GQ’s October issue.

Michael Sheen is presenting the awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In her cover interview, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee discusses Donald Trump’s 2017 decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

“I don’t think I would say anything to him, because he’s obviously not listening to the science and the scientists and the experts,” she said.

“So what could I say to change his mind? I would say that we need a movement to do this together, because one person can’t change his mind. We need to do that together.”

Thunberg is set to attend the UN climate summit in New York in September, travelling by racing yacht and avoiding planes as well as polluting cruise ships.

Thunberg will receive the first Game Changer Of The Year Award at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 on September 3, in association with Hugo Boss.

