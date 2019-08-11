Adele shares summer 2019 holiday pictures

11th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The singer posted the snaps on Instagram.

Adele

Adele has given fans a peek at her summer in a host of new images.

The singer, 31, posted the shots on Instagram with the caption “Summer 2019.”

The star – who announced in April that she had split from husband Simon Konecki – is seen embracing nature, standing on a mountain, swimming in the sea and posing in what is thought to be Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

View this post on Instagram

Summer 2019 💫

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Another image shows a group of people on a truck, while one is of the Hello singer enjoying a campfire.

Some appear to have been taken on a luxurious boat, with Adele sunbathing on the deck and laughing as she lounges in the cabin.

The pictures were the first Adele has posted on Instagram in more than a month.

Adele and Konecki started dating in 2011 and welcomed a son, Angelo, in 2012.

They tied the knot in 2016, but in April this year a representative for the star announced in a statement that they had separated.

© Press Association 2019

