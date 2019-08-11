Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence after her split from Liam Hemsworth with a cryptic message about evolution.

The singer, 26, and actor Hemsworth, 29, have parted company after less than a year of marriage.

The break-up was confirmed by a representative for Cyrus, but on Sunday she posted her own message on Instagram.

Sharing images of herself with a mountain range in the background, she said: “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win.

“Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

She went on: “My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’… it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.

“I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ….”

The singer added a blue heart emoji.

The post came shortly after news of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (PA)

The singer’s representative told People in a statement: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.

“Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018 after almost a decade of on-again-off-again dating.

Earlier this month, Cyrus described her relationship with the Australian star as “unique”.

