Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set to continue chart success

11th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The singers are rumoured to be dating.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Bilbao

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are set to notch up a fifth week at the top of the charts.

They are expected to hold on to number one with their hit single Senorita, according to preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

The singers are rumoured to have been dating after collaborating on the number one track.

They have been pictured holding hands and kissing while on holiday and US star Cabello, 22, recently posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and Khalid are expected to hold on to number two in the singles chart, with Beautiful People.

Higher Love, featuring producer Kygo working on a recording by the late Whitney Houston, is poised to rise up the charts to number three.

Sam Smith’s How Do You Sleep?, currently at number 12, could also enter the top 10, according to data from OfficialCharts.com.

The Official Chart: First Look was broadcast on BBC Radio 1 between 6pm and 7pm.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Miley Cyrus ‘separates from husband Liam Hemsworth’

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Paul Hollywood’s ex-girlfriend claims she is suing Bake Off star
Paul Hollywood’s ex-girlfriend claims she is suing Bake Off star

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

David Beckham shares more family photos from their Italian getaway

David Beckham shares more family photos from their Italian getaway
Dani Dyer: I’ve told boyfriend I want him to propose

Dani Dyer: I’ve told boyfriend I want him to propose
Skin mapping: What is it and how can it transform your approach to skincare?

Skin mapping: What is it and how can it transform your approach to skincare?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Miley Cyrus ‘separates from husband Liam Hemsworth’