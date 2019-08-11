TV star Joe Wicks to have second child with wife

The couple had a daughter, Indie, in July last year.

The Body Coach Joe Wicks is going to be a father again.

Wife Rosie Jones, who he married in June, is expecting the couple’s second child.

The online fitness coach, TV star and cookery book author became a father to their daughter Indie in July last year.

“We’re having another baby,” Wicks, 32, wrote on Instagram.

“We are very happy and excited to grow our family,” he said, captioning a picture of the trio.

“We don’t know the sex and won’t find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January.”

Wicks has previously said of marriage: “My mum and dad … spent my whole life separating and getting back together and I always thought I didn’t believe in marriage.

“But I now know what it means to want to stick together and to love someone enough to want to marry them.

“I asked Rosie to marry me and luckily she said yes.”

