Miley Cyrus ‘separates from husband Liam Hemsworth’

11th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The couple began dating almost a decade ago.

Miley Cyrus

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus has reportedly separated from her husband actor Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a representative for Cyrus told People in a statement.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth have reportedly separated after less than a year of marriage (PA)

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to PA’s request for comment.

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, wed in December 2018 after almost a decade of on-again-off-again dating.

Earlier this month she described her relationship with the Australian as “unique”.

She told Elle: “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique.

“And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

Cyrus rose to fame on the Disney show Hannah Montana and Hemsworth began his career on Neighbours.

© Press Association 2019

