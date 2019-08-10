Universal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootings

10th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

President Donald Trump criticised the film that depicts liberal ‘elites’ hunting people in red states for sport.

Universal Pictures has cancelled the planned September release of its controversial social thriller The Hunt in the wake of recent mass shootings and criticism from President Donald Trump.

The movie is a gory, R-rated political thriller that depicts liberal “elites” hunting people in red states for sport.

Mr Trump criticised the planned movie on Twitter on Friday, without mentioning its name, saying it was intended “to inflame and cause chaos”.

Universal had already suspended the marketing campaign for the film, which stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank and is directed by Craig Zobel.

But the studio said in a statement on Saturday that it had decided to cancel release altogether, saying “we understand that now is not the time” for the film.

It was due to hit cinemas on September 27.

© Press Association 2019

