David Beckham shares more family photos from their Italian getaway

10th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The six-strong family have jetted off to the southern region of Puglia.

2014 Met Costume Institute Gala – New York

David Beckham has offered another glimpse of his family’s luxurious Italian holiday.

The football star, 44, and his fashion designer wife Victoria, 45, have jetted off to the southern region of Puglia where they are enjoying time away from their respective careers.

The couple are joined by their four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight.

In one photo shared with his 58 million Instagram followers, David kisses Harper as the sun sets behind them.

In another he dons a wide-brimmed hat and poses for a selfie with Cruz by the villa pool.

A third shows Victoria reclining outdoors in a royal blue dress with floral patterning.

The Beckhams have delighted fans with regular updates from their European getaway.

Earlier this week they modelled matching outfits, with David wearing a white shirt and camel chinos and former Spice Girl Victoria opting for a white T-shirt and camel shorts.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test
Budget brand Shein has been getting very mixed reviews - we put their clothes to the test

Camila Cabello wishes rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes happy birthday
Camila Cabello wishes rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes happy birthday

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
These are Emily Ratajkowski’s greatest feminist moments

These are Emily Ratajkowski’s greatest feminist moments
Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know
As Kylie Jenner turns 22, looking back at the make-up mogul’s incredible beauty evolution

As Kylie Jenner turns 22, looking back at the make-up mogul’s incredible beauty evolution
As Kylie Jenner turns 22, looking back at the make-up mogul’s incredible beauty evolution

These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week