Bid for new trial in Making A Murderer case rejected

10th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Steven Avery had appealed for a fresh hearing over bone evidence.

Making a Murderer Avery

A judge has rejected a man’s bid for a new trial in a killing featured in the Netflix series Making A Murderer.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz has denied Steven Avery’s request over the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach in Wisconsin.

Ms Halbach’s remains were found in the Avery family’s salvage yard.

Avery argued the state turned over bones to the Halbach family without notifying the defence, but WLUK-TV reports the judge ruled that does not mean Avery should get a new trial.

The bones were given to Ms Halbach’s family in 2011, but Avery’s attorneys were not notified until 2018. Tests were inconclusive about whether the bones were animal or human.

Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner said an appeal against the ruling is likely.

Avery’s nephew Brendan Dassey is also serving a life sentence over the killing.

© Press Association 2019

