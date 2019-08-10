Kylie Jenner celebrates 22nd birthday aboard superyacht off the coast of Italy

The billionaire make-up mogul and TV star was joined by boyfriend Travis Scott and her mother Kris Jenner, as well as a gaggle of friends.

Cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has celebrated turning 22 aboard a superyacht off the coast of Italy.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a string of videos and photos on Saturday, including one showing her standing in front of a floral arrangement spelling out her age.

Dressed in a neon pink flapper-inspired dress and yellow sunglasses, the reality star simply wrote, “22”.

Jenner, the world’s youngest self-made millionaire thanks to her eponymous cosmetics range, was joined by her boyfriend Travis Scott and their 18-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

According to US media, Jenner chartered the Tranquility – which features a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, Turkish bath, cinema and helicopter landing pad – for a Mediterranean cruise close to the resort of Positano.

The ship’s website describes the vessel as “the ultimate blend of luxury living and indulgent relaxation” and it is reported to cost roughly £1 million a week to rent.

Grammy-nominated rapper Scott treated Jenner to a diamond necklace shaped to look like her cosmetic brand’s logo.

Travis Scott’s birthday present to Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner/Instagram)

Close friend Sofia Richie, 20, the daughter of Lionel Richie, and her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, also made an appearance aboard the yacht.

Disick previously dated Jenner’s older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and the pair share three children.

In videos posted to her Instagram story, Jenner is seen downing shots while Scott smokes a cigar.

The pair were also joined by Jenner’s mother and so-called “momager” Kris, 63.

She later shared a number of photos to her Instagram showing Jenner as a young child.

“It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such a beautiful woman inside and out,” she wrote.

“You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy…. watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing.

“I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable!”

Jenner also used the day to launch a new range of birthday-themed cosmetics including a body powder.

The businesswoman was born on August 10 1997 to Kris and gold medal-winning Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner, who has 143 million Instagram followers, became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire aged 21 following the success of her make-up company.

