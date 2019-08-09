Camila Cabello wishes rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes happy birthday

9th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The pair collaborated on the number one single Senorita in June.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Camila Cabello told rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes “I love you” as she wished him a happy birthday.

The Cuban-American pop star, 22, is said to have started dating the Canadian singer after they collaborated on the number one single Senorita in June.

They have been pictured holding hands and kissing while on holiday together but have so far avoided appearing on social media together.

To mark Mendes’s 21st birthday, Cabello took to Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, she wrote: “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!”

The rumoured couple celebrated Mendes’s birthday at a bar in New York.

Mendes’s sister posted pictures from the party, held at 1 Hotel near the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday.

Cabello had previously dated British dating coach Matthew Hussey but they split earlier this year after 18 months together.

© Press Association 2019

