Mabel beats Drake to land highest new entry with her debut album

The rising star has earned herself a place in the top five.

Mabel has scored this week’s highest new entry with her debut album, fending off competition from Drake.

The British singer-songwriter’s High Expectations has entered the chart at number three, only missing the top two spots due to the continued success of Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project at number one and Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in second place.

Rising star Mabel’s album includes her top 10 single Mad Love and top three hit Don’t Call Me Up, which is the biggest song this year released by a British female artist.

Canadian rapper Drake has to settle for fourth place with his latest release Care Package, a collection of songs released between 2010 and 2016 that were previously unavailable to download or stream.

It is his seventh top 10 collection, the Official Charts Company said.

This week’s top five is completed by Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, a previous chart-topper.

Over on the singles chart, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita has logged a fourth week at number one.

The popular track racked up 59,000 chart sales this week, comprised of 6.6 million streams and 7,000 downloads.

Ed Sheeran and Khalid are at number two with Beautiful People, while Sheeran’s I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber is at number three.

Ariana Grande and Social House have this week’s highest new entry with Boyfriend at number four.

The song is now US pop star Grande’s 14th top 10 in the UK.

Ladbroke Grove by British hip hop artist and record producer AJ Tracey is this week’s number five.

© Press Association 2019