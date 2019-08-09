Broadway star Todrick Hall joins The Greatest dancer as fourth dance captain

The US star of the screen and stage joins Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse as the show returns for a second series.

Broadway star Todrick Hall will join The Greatest Dancer as a fourth dance captain, alongside Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse.

The American singer, dancer and choreographer found fame competing in the ninth series of American Idol in 2009, before becoming a regular judge and choreographer on the US version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The 34-year-old, from Texas, has choreographed videos for stars including Beyonce and counts Taylor Swift amongst his close friends.

He recently starred in and co-executive produced the video for Swift’s You Need To Calm Down.

In 2016 he took up the starring role of Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, and a year later appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on both Broadway and in the West End.

Todrick Hall at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Hall said: “Thrilled does not even begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the cast and crew of The Greatest Dancer.

“As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it’s wild to see my career come full circle this way.

“I’m looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success.”

The Greatest Dancer, which debuted on BBC One last year, saw soloists and ensembles vying for the approval of a live audience and the public.

Its first series culminated with four acts in the final, which saw solo contemporary dancer Ellie Fergusson, then 14, from Livingston in Scotland, crowned winner.

Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Cheryl from The Greatest Dancer (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/BBC/PA)

Fellow Broadway star Morrison said: “Season one of The Greatest Dancer was such a rewarding experience to be a part of.

“Alongside Oti and Cheryl, it was a privilege to help guide the immense talent who showed us all just how inspiring dance can be.

“I look forward to seeing how we push the boundaries throughout season two in order to crown our next Greatest Dancer!”

Cheryl said: “I am so excited to be back, I absolutely loved it last series and this year promises to be even more amazing, especially with the addition of Todrick, who I’m obsessed with!”

Mabuse said: “I cannot wait to get back to work on The Greatest Dancer with this fantastic team, Cheryl, Matthew, Alesha and Jordan and welcoming newest captain Todrick and receptionist Curtis to the family.

“I’m excited to see the fresh new talented dancers who are auditioning and ready to leave their hearts on the floor and see who the mirror opens for!

“Plus I can’t wait to see my amazing winner Ellie perform at Strictly Come Dancing, she’s such a superstar and I’m exceptionally proud of her.”

Curtis Pritchard was previously announced as joining the show (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Auditions for The Greatest Dancer began on Friday at the ICC in Birmingham and the series is due to air early next year.

Hosts Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will also return to oversee proceedings.

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard was also previously confirmed as joining the show as receptionist.

The Love Island star and professional ballroom dancer will greet contestants and discuss their history with them as they arrive for their auditions.

Pritchard, who has served as a professional on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, was coupled up with Maura Higgins on Love Island, with the pair coming fourth in the live final.

© Press Association 2019