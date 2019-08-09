Music festival has all-female line-up

9th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Lily Allen and Annie Mac have previously criticised the dearth of female performers at events.

KT Tunstall launches the guitarwrist

An all-female music festival has been announced, following controversy over male-dominated events.

Singer Lily Allen and DJ Annie Mac have previously criticised the dearth of female performers at some festivals.

HearHer will be “the only UK festival to boast an 100% female bill”, organisers say, and is solely created – everything from set design and sound engineering to lighting – by women.

The festival “aims to promote female empowerment and diminish inequality and discrimination in the music industry”.

Lily Allen has previously criticised male-dominated festivals
Lily Allen has previously criticised male-dominated festivals (Ian West/PA)

The event in Dorset – which follows a trial run, then called the Diva Music Festival, last year – is curated by singer-songwriters KT Tunstall and actress and singer Heather Peace.

It will “elevate female talent into the positions they have rightfully earned, provide a positive space in which to nurture female grassroots talent, and  embrace and champion women both on and off stage”.

Organisers say that of 70% of the UK festival line-ups in 2018 were all-male bands.

Synth-pop star Shura and indie-folk singer SOAK are headlining the festival, www.hearherfestival.com, which runs from October 11 to 13.

© Press Association 2019

