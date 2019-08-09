Selma Blair compares herself to Pitbull after shaving her head

The Hollywood star was diagnosed with MS last year.

Selma Blair has joked that she looks like rapper Pitbull now that she has a shaved head.

The actress, who recently underwent a course of treatment for multiple sclerosis, posted a picture of herself wearing aviator shades and pulling a face, next to a similar image of the reggaeton and Latin hip hop star.

She wrote on Instagram: “I could not place who I reminded myself of. @pitbull !!

“Damn. I’m sexy. #pitbull #selma.”

Blair’s Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar joked in the comments that she looks “a little @vindiesel too”.

The Hollywood star, 47, recently revealed that her immune system is now compromised for the next three months, and that she had to shave her head after ending a course of treatment for MS.

She was diagnosed with the condition last year.

Blair has been keeping her 1.8 million followers updated with her recovery process after leaving hospital at the end of July.

Earlier this week she posted a picture of herself in a bikini with her shaved head on show, and was praised by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Glenn Close and Ellen Pompeo, who called her a “glam warrior superhero”.

MS is an incurable condition of the central nervous system which causes symptoms such as vision loss, pain, fatigue, muscle weakness and impaired co-ordination.

© Press Association 2019