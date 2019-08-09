Comedian Tommy Cannon says he is joining Emmerdale

He announced the news in a since-deleted tweet.

Comedian Tommy Cannon has said he is joining Emmerdale as a guest star.

The 81-year-old, one half of comedy duo Cannon and Ball, revealed the news in a since-deleted tweet and told fans he would be playing a character named Derek.

While the original tweet is no longer available the replies are still visible, including a message from Bobby Ball.

He said: “Can’t wait to see tommy in Emmerdale…. I am so chuffed for him…..”

Can’t wait to see tommy in Emmerdale…. I am so chuffed for him….. — Bobby Ball (@TheBobbyBall) August 8, 2019

Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness also congratulated Cannon.

He wrote: “Congrats pal.” Emmerdale star Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Hart, said “brilliant news” while her co-star Dean Andrews commented “welcome Tommy”.

Brilliant news x — Karen Blick (@karenblick) August 7, 2019

Oldham-born Cannon played the straight man in his partnership with Ball, who was known for his catchphrase “rock on, Tommy”.

The pair first teamed up in the 1960s and their comedy variety programme The Cannon and Ball Show made them household names in the 1980s.

Cannon has also appeared in sitcoms Last of The Summer Wine

and Mount Pleasant.

© Press Association 2019