Comedian Tommy Cannon says he is joining Emmerdale

9th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

He announced the news in a since-deleted tweet.

Norman Collier funeral

Comedian Tommy Cannon has said he is joining Emmerdale as a guest star.

The 81-year-old, one half of comedy duo Cannon and Ball, revealed the news in a since-deleted tweet and told fans he would be playing a character named Derek.

While the original tweet is no longer available the replies are still visible, including a message from Bobby Ball.

He said: “Can’t wait to see tommy in Emmerdale…. I am so chuffed for him…..”

Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness also congratulated Cannon.

He wrote: “Congrats pal.” Emmerdale star Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Hart, said “brilliant news” while her co-star Dean Andrews commented “welcome Tommy”.

Oldham-born Cannon played the straight man in his partnership with Ball, who was known for his catchphrase “rock on, Tommy”.

The pair first teamed up in the 1960s and their comedy variety programme  The Cannon and Ball Show made them household names in the 1980s.

Cannon has also appeared in sitcoms Last of The Summer Wine
and Mount Pleasant.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Short and sweet: How to wear a tailored two-piece
Short and sweet: How to wear a tailored two-piece

Taylor Swift: Clash with Kim Kardashian West led to mass public shaming
Taylor Swift: Clash with Kim Kardashian West led to mass public shaming

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Curtis says he will not ‘label’ himself after bisexuality queries

Love Island’s Curtis says he will not ‘label’ himself after bisexuality queries
5 things you didn’t know about Barbour

5 things you didn’t know about Barbour
Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician

Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician
From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge

From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge
From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video