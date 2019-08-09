Emily Ratajkowski praised for showing armpit hair in photoshoot

The model and actress said “body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose”.

Emily Ratajkowski has been praised for showing armpit hair in a photoshoot.

The model and actress, 28, wrote an essay for Harper’s Bazaar, discussing feminism and a woman’s right to choose how she looks.

A picture accompanying the essay showed Ratajkowski, who rose to fame in 2013 after appearing topless in the music video for Robin Thicke’s

Blurred Lines, wearing a bra with her hands behind her head, revealing hairy under arms.

She said: “If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me.

“For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose – a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair.

“On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy… As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice.”

“Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be. Preconceptions be damned”, she added.

The Gone Girl actress was praised on Instagram.

Model Ashley Graham wrote: “You. Are. So. Freakin. Awesome.”

Lily Aldridge commented: “ICON.”

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison posted six applause emojis.

Fans also praised Ratajkowski, calling her an “inspiration”.

