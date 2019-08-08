Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician

8th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actress plays a wealthy and ambitious mother with big plans for her son in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix debut.

Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician

Netflix has offered viewers a first glimpse at Gwyneth Paltrow as an ultra-privileged mother striving to secure her son a place at Harvard in Netflix comedy The Politician.

The Hollywood star, 46, sits beside her son, played by Ben Platt, in the first images from writer Ryan Murphy’s first show since he was poached by Netflix.

The writer and producer enjoyed hits with Glee and American Horror Story, and is now making a foray into the realm of high school politics with the eight-part series.

Ben Platt in The Politician (Netflix/PA)

In another picture, Paltrow, wearing a green dress and gold drop earrings, smiles sweetly across a table at Platt.

Other images show Platt, 25, as high-flying student Payton Hobart, dressed in a tight-fitting white turtleneck and black rimmed glasses, and sat in the school library.

Murphy created the show alongside Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

Gwyneth Paltrow plays a wealthy and driven mother (Netflix/PA)

It follows Hobart, from Santa Barbara, California, who has plotted his journey to becoming the president of the United States.

However, first he will have to navigate the treacherous political landscape of Saint Sebastian High School and be elected student body president.

The series will also star Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.

© Press Association 2019

