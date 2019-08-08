Curtis Pritchard to join The Greatest Dancer

The Love Island star will be the receptionist on the competition show.

The Love Island star and professional ballroom dancer will greet contestants and discuss their history with them as they arrive for their auditions.

He announced the news on The Scott Mills Show on BBC Radio 1, saying: “I will be taking part in the show and looking after everybody, introducing them and finding out all their dance styles and everything about them.

“I will be the first person they meet, absolutely.”

He added: “They will be either nervous or super excited and I will just be there to welcome, get to know them and maybe even learn some of their styles of dance.

“I’ll have a desk and there will be a little sofa there and I’m just going to be moving around freely, having a bit of fun.

“I’m just going to judge each person as they come in and cater to them because I have been through some situations they are going to go through.

“They’re going to be nervous; they’re going to be super excited.

“If they are too nervous, I have loads of exercises that are going to build their confidence up, settle them down a little bit and get them ready to perform the best they possibly can.”

Pritchard, who has served as a professional on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, said he will be travelling to Birmingham later on Thursday to get started.

He said: “Over the next couple days I’m going to be very busy and it’s on TV at the start of next year.

Curtis Pritchard (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“After I came out (of the villa) I knew that there would possibly be work after. Did I expect that it would ever be anything as big as this or as amazing as this? No, so I am so grateful this has come up and I can’t wait to get started.”

Asked if he might appear on Strictly Come Dancing next year with his brother AJ, who is professional on the show, he said: “Who knows what the future holds? It would be great to work with AJ. Get that Pritchard smile on there.”

The show has already featured a number of families, including brother and sister Kevin and Joanne Clifton and Oti Mabuse and her sister Motsi, who will join as a judge this series.

Pritchard said: “It was a family show, now it’s becoming a very family show.”

Oti also appeared on The Greatest Dancer alongside singer Cheryl and Broadway showman Matthew Morrison who appeared as coaches on the show.

The first series was won by solo contemporary dancer Ellie Fergusson, 14, from Livingston in Scotland.

Auditions for the upcoming series begin on August 9 at the ICC in Birmingham.

