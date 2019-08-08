Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey heading to Radio 1’s Live Lounge

8th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Sam Fender will also be performing in September.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes list

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey are heading to Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The stars, as well as Sam Fender, are the first announced for Live Lounge Month.

A number of artists will perform a mix of their own songs and “surprise covers” throughout September.

Swift, 29, returns to the Live Lounge for the first time in five years and will sing new songs “along with some of her biggest and best tracks”.

Fender, 23, who won the Critics’ Choice Award at the Brits earlier this year, is set to release his debut studio album.

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey will head into Radio 1’s Live Lounge next month (Ian West/PA)

Chris Price, head of music at Radio 1 & 1Xtra, said: “The Radio 1 Live Lounge continues to set the global standard for live studio performance.

“Intimate and exposing, it’s still the best way to get close to your favourite artists, as well as discover new ones.”

The performances take place on Clara Amfo’s show between 10am and 1pm, Monday to Thursday.

They can be heard live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels.

© Press Association 2019

