Madness offer public sector workers free tickets to music festival

The ska and two-tone group will celebrate key workers by inviting them to the House of Common event to mark the band’s 40th anniversary.

Madness are offering public sector staff free tickets for their music festival later this month to celebrate the work they do.

The ska and two-tone group will extend a special invitation to nurses, doctors, emergency service workers, police officers, teachers and those in the fire brigade to the House of Common event on London’s Clapham Common on August Bank Holiday Monday, coinciding with their 40th anniversary.

The Baggy Trousers hit-makers did the same thing in 2017 following the London Bridge terror attack and Grenfell Tower fire.

The group have top billing on the day, and will be joined by performers including Jimmy Cliff, Ziggy Marley, The Kingdom Choir, David Rodigan and The Craig Charles’ Funk & Soul Club, as well as a DJ set from Jerry Dammers, founder of The Specials and 2 Tone Records.

Festival organisers said: “Those working in Britain’s public sectors work tirelessly 365 days of the year to keep us safe, well and in education, so it’s only right that we do what we can to offer something in return.

“We’re thrilled we’re able to welcome these fine people to House of Common on August Bank Holiday Monday. It’s always a brilliant day and we hope to see many public sector workers there.”

The festival welcomes children, with under-10s admitted free of charge, and able to enjoy a special youngsters’ area called Minor Madness with a House of Fun play garden, giant inflatables and activities throughout the day.

Those eligible for free tickets are allowed one for themselves and a guest of their choice, and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

