Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA

The 75-year-old actor crawled into an overturned vehicle to help rescue the child.

Hollywood star Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a junction in Los Angeles.

Authorities said two cars crashed in the Sylmar neighbourhood, and video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene.

The 75-year-old actor said he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but could not unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle, and another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.

Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were taken to hospital but there were no life-threatening injuries.

Trejo, an LA native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the Spy Kids series.

