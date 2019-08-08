Love Island’s Curtis says he will not ‘label’ himself after bisexuality queries

The reality TV star and ballroom dancer did not back down when repeatedly probed about his sexuality.

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has said he refuses to put a “label” on himself after he was asked about his sexuality.

The ballroom dancer, who earlier this week suggested he would not rule out a romance with a man, said he is happy with his current partner and fellow finalist Maura Higgins, but that he does not know what the future really holds.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I never want to put a label on what the future’s going to be because I don’t think anyone can ever do that.

‘I never want to label what the future is going to be because I don’t think anyone can really ever do that.’#LoveIsland's Curtis Pritchard addresses rumours about his sexuality. pic.twitter.com/RsAPJxo6sY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 8, 2019

“All I want to say is that I am 100% comfortable where I am now in my relationship with Maura and it is moving in the correct direction.”

GMB host Adil Ray asked Curtis, 23, if he would say he is bisexual, to which the reality TV star replied: “I’m not labelling anything.”

Probed further, he said: “I don’t feel like I need to label anything because so many people put labels on things, people say things, and I learnt this from the villa actually – (someone says) my head’s not going to be turned and in the future, well in the villa it’s two days in there but that’s like two years in real life, their head gets turned, they change their mind, they change their opinion, things change.

“So that’s why I’m not labelling anyone because I would be lying to anyone.”

Ray suggested that Curtis might be concerned to come out as bisexual as “men find it very hard” to do so.

Curtis said: “I don’t feel like I’m going to label anything because I just don’t feel like that’s the right thing to do, in my opinion.

“I am, as I am now, comfortable in my relationship with Marua. I can’t wait to see where it’s going to go, how it’s going to progress – are we going to have kids together, are we going to get married? I can’t wait to see that. So I think it would be wrong to label anything.”

Curtis said that he and Maura have discussed his earlier comments in The Sun, as they have “been on the front page of all of the papers”, and said they are both “happy” with where they are.

Asked if he would have considered a relationship with a man in the Love Island villa, such as his close friend Tommy Fury, Curtis said: “I am a man’s man.

“I like company around guys, I like to have guy friends and I like to have girl friends as well. Tommy and I, we had that initial connection walking in together because – and I’m not saying the villa is a trauma – but walking into an experience like the Love Island villa, you go through almost a traumatic time, even though it’s an amazing traumatic time and it brings you close to somebody.

“Tommy and I were the same people, really.”

Curtis and Irish grid girl Maura, 28, came in fourth place in the Love Island final last week.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won the series and the £50,000 prize.

