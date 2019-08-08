Country music star Willie Nelson cancels tour due to ‘breathing problem’

Country music veteran Willie Nelson has cancelled his tour due to a “breathing problem”, he has announced.

The 86-year-old has been performing in the US and his website lists planned dates across the country up until November 29.

However, all performances have been cancelled due to health problems, Nelson said on Twitter.

He tweeted: “To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back Love, Willie.”

Fans of the performer replied with get well soon messages.

Nelson’s career spans seven decades and his hits include Funny How Time Slips Away, Hello Walls and On the Road Again.

Born in Texas during the Great Depression, Nelson was raised by his grandparents and wrote his first song at the age of seven.

Country music veteran Willie Nelson has cancelled his tour due to health problems (Yui Mok/PA)

He has had several run-ins with the law, including arrests for possession of cannabis, a drug he uses and has campaigned to have legalised.

In 1990, his assets were seized by US tax authorities which claimed he owed millions of dollars.

Two years later he released the album The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories?, with the profits going to the Internal Revenue Service, helping to clear his debt.

In 2012 Nelson was honoured at the Country Music Association Awards with the inaugural lifetime achievement award, which was also named after him.

