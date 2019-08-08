Love Island USA crowns its first winners

8th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli walked away with 100,000 dollars (£82,000).

Love Island USA

Love Island USA has crowned its first winning couple, with an advertising executive and a grocery shop worker walking away with the cash prize.

After getting together in the first episode last month, Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli won a public vote during Wednesday’s final and will share winnings of 100,000 US dollars, about £82,000.

Love Island USA
Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli  have been crowned the first winners of Love Island USA (CBS/PA)

The final was not without drama and before their happy ending host Arielle Vandenberg gave Elizabeth, a 24-year-old who works in advertising, the chance to keep the money for herself.

She opted to split it with cashier Zac, 22.

Elizabeth and Zac won ahead of Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart in second place, Ray Gantt and Caroline “Caro” Viehweg in third and Weston Richey and Emily Salch in fourth place.

Love Island, wildly popular in the UK, made the jump across the pond last month and has been similarly successful in the US while airing on CBS.

The network has already renewed the reality show for a second season and it will return next year.

The American version sees the couples placed on an island in Fiji, with actress Vandenberg on hosting duties.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles this week, CBS’s entertainment president Kelly Kahl revealed Love Island had been the network’s most-streamed show of the season, ahead of heavy hitters The Big Bang Theory, Survivor and Big Brother.

He added: “The passion of Love Island‘s audience is incredible. The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the network.

“We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”

This year’s UK edition of Love Island was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea last month.

© Press Association 2019

