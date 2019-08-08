Macaulay Culkin shares tongue-in-cheek reaction to Home Alone remake

Macaulay Culkin posted a tongue-in-cheek picture showing what the Home Alone remake “would actually look like”.

The former child star remains best known for his portrayal of enterprising youngster Kevin McCallister in the 1990 classic film as well as its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Disney has announced plans for a reimagining of the beloved movie, in which Culkin’s character battle a pair of hapless burglars when his family go on holiday without him, on its upcoming streaming platform, Disney Plus.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

Reacting to the news on Wednesday, Culkin, 38, shared a picture to Twitter showing himself seated on a sofa in his underwear, with a laptop perched precariously on his knee and a plate of pasta in his hand.

He captioned it: “This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like.”

The picture was reminiscent of a scene in Home Alone, where Kevin, free from the watchful eye of his parents, gorges on junk food while his family is in Paris.

Culkin later added: “Hey @Disney, call me!”

As well as a remake of Home Alone, Disney CEO Bob Iger said other classics including Night at the Museum, Cheaper By The Dozen and Diary Of A Wimpy Kid could all be reimagined.

The announcement was met with dismay by many fans, who wrote on Twitter saying the beloved stories should be left alone.

Disney, which boasts a formidable stable of entertainment properties boosted by its acquisition of Fox earlier this year, is preparing to launch its Disney Plus streaming service in November.

The company is battling Netflix, Amazon and Apple for streaming dominance.

