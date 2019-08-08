Game Of Thrones creators end speculation by signing Netflix deal

8th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

David Benioff and DB Weiss were said to have been in negotiations with major Hollywood production companies.

2008 BAFTA Awards – Arrivals – London

The creators of Game Of Thrones have signed a development deal with Netflix, the streaming giant said.

David Benioff and DB Weiss were reportedly in talks with major Hollywood companies including Amazon and Disney to produce new films and TV series.

But Netflix has won the battle for their signatures, confirming the news on Twitter.

No financial amount was mentioned, however similar deals the company has done with prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy and Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rimes are said to have been worth nine figures.

Benioff and Weiss brought Game Of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s series of fantasy novels, to the small screen with unprecedented success.

The show proved wildly popular throughout its eight-year run, which came to an end earlier this year.

Game Of Thrones has so far received 47 Emmy Awards, which recognise excellence in TV, and is expected to add to that total in September after its eighth and final season earned a record-breaking 32 nominations in July.

Benioff and Weiss are currently creating, writing and producing a Star Wars trilogy and are set to adapt prison break drama Dirty White Boys for Disney.

© Press Association 2019

