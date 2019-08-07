Milla Jovovich expecting baby number three at 43

The actress is having a baby girl.

Milla Jovovich is pregnant with her third child at the age of 43.

The actress announced her news on Instagram, telling fans that because of her age and having lost a pregnancy before, her feelings had been “ranging between complete joy and utter terror”.

She also revealed that the baby is a girl.

Jovovich and her husband Paul WS Anderson already have two daughters together.

Sharing a picture of her baby bump, the Fifth Element star said: “Knocked up again.

“After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror.

“Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.

“That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices.”

She went on: “Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!

“Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo.”

Jovovich married writer and director Anderson in 2009.

They welcomed daughter Ever in 2007 and her sister Dashiel arrived in 2015.

