Village People co-founder Henri Belolo dies aged 82

7th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Belolo co-wrote their classic hits YMCA, Macho Man and In The Navy.

Henri Belolo, who co-founded Village People and co-wrote their classic hits YMCA, Macho Man and In The Navy, has died at the age of 82.

Scorpio Music, founded by Belolo, announced that the musician died on Saturday.

Belolo was born in Casablanca, Morocco, on November 27 1936.

Showbiz Village YMCA sleeve
The sleeve of the re-released classic disco song YMCA (PA)

With Jacques Morali and lead singer Victor Willis, Belolo founded the six-member Village People. The group’s self-titled debut album was released in 1977.

In 1978, the group released two albums, Macho Man and Cruisin’ — which featured the international hit YMCA, co-written by Belolo. It peaked at number two on the US Billboard chart.

A year later, Village People released the album Go West, which included In The Navy, another song co-written by Belolo that peaked at number three on the chart.

