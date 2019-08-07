Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness devastated after pet cat falls from window

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has said he is grieving after his cat fell out of the window and died.

The makeover series’ hair and grooming expert said he was “hurting so bad” after the loss of Bug.

Posting a photo of the pair on Instagram with a “Sensitivity Warning”, he wrote: “At some point last night while I slept my baby Bug fell from an open window and passed away.

“I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you.”

Van Ness, 32, told his 4.1 million followers on the site: “I’m sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won’t be my typical happy self and that’s okay.

“Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.”

