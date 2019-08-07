Emmys ceremony won’t have a host, organisers say

7th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Game Of Thrones has been nominated for 32 Emmys.

Hostless Emmys

There will be no host at the Emmys ceremony honouring TV’s top talent next month, organisers have announced.

Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier said that going without a host allows more time to salute departing shows, including Game Of Thrones.

The HBO fantasy saga, which ended its run this past season, is the top nominee with a record-setting 32 nominations.

Mr Collier said producers would have considered possible hosts and checked on their availability for the September 22 ceremony but did not directly address whether anyone had declined.

The Emmys show rotates among the top US broadcast networks.

The Oscars ran into trouble when last year’s planned host, Kevin Hart, stepped down following a backlash over his past homophobic tweets. The search for a replacement proved fruitless.

© Press Association 2019

