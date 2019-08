Fifteen celebrities are taking part in the BBC competition.

All of the contestants for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing have now been revealed.

The 2019 crop includes soap stars, sports stars, a Viscountess and a YouTuber.

Here are the 15 hopefuls:

Goalkeeper David James won 53 England caps and has played for teams including Liverpool, Aston Villa and Portsmouth (Jonathan Brady)

Chris Ramsey is a comedian, TV star and podcaster (Jonathan Brady/PA)

EastEnders veteran Emma Barton is a self-confessed Strictly super-fan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

YouTube star Saffron Barker has an impressive four million followers on social media (Ian West/PA)

Catherine Tyldesley will swap the Corrie cobbles for the Strictly dancefloor (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mike Bushell presents sports bulletins on BBC Breakfast (Ian West/PA)

Children’s TV star Karim Zeroual is hoping to see “sequins galore” (BBC/PA)

Emma Thynn, Viscountess Weymouth. She is a chef, while her family runs Longleat safari park (Ian West/PA)

Michelle Visage is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race (Matt Alexander/PA)

Table tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley (Adam Davy/PA)

Jamie Laing has starred in E4’s structured reality series Made In Chelsea since 2011 (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Former Arsenal and England player Alex Scott is now a football pundit (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dev Griffin presents BBC Radio 1’s weekend afternoon show (Ian West/PA)

Olympic rower James Cracknell will take to the dancefloor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

TV veteran Anneka Rice will take up a new challenge on Strictly (Ian West/PA)

