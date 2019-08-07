Penny Lancaster recalls kicking bus driver in face to defend partner

The model opened up about the incident, which occurred when she was in her 20s, on Loose Women.

Penny Lancaster has said she once kicked a bus driver in the face and broke his nose.

The model – who is now married to Rod Stewart – said the incident took place when she was in her 20s, and she kicked the man to defend her then partner after the pair got into a row.

Lancaster, 48, said the police decided she acted in self-defence.

Speaking on Loose Women during a discussion about road rage, she said: “My partner at the time was picking me up from a train station and happened to be in the path of a bus driver who was annoyed that he had to manoeuvre round the car.

“They were signalling rude hand signals to each other and I thought that would be it but no, we joined the traffic and the bus driver decided to abandon his bus and all the passengers on board.

“He came down the row of traffic, banged on the window and insisted my partner get out and have fisticuffs in the road to sort out this dispute.

“Well it went on and on and on, to the point where my other half was on his back with this driver that was twice his size over him leaning over with his fist back.

“And I thought, ‘It could be a fatal blow.’

“So Penny saw red, jumped out of the passenger seat and the only thing I could do as quick as possible was grab the back of his hair and – I feel terrible saying this – and I kicked him in the face.”

“It stopped it,” she said.

“The bus driver waddled back to the bus with a bit of a broken nose, I think.

“He complained to the police about me, but there were so many witnesses to the incident the police said no ‘Penny acted in self-defence’ and he was the one who got the sack.”

