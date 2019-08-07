Channing Tatum taking break from social media to ‘get inspired’

The Magic Mike star, 39, said he needed time to work out a ‘direction or a clear point of view’.

Channing Tatum has said he is taking a break from social media to “get inspired and create again”.

The Hollywood actor told his 17.4 million Instagram followers he needed time away from the online world to refresh his creativity.

The Magic Mike star, 39, said he lacked a “direction or a clear point of view” as to why he was online.

Tatum, who is dating British singer Jessie J, said he would “probably” return at some point. However, he did not say how long he planned to spend away.

He said: “I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now.

“I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I’ll probably come back at some point.

“But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there.”

He signed off the message: “Love ya! See ya after a while.”

Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tatum recently said he suspects an app on his phone of listening in on his therapy sessions.

Last month he shared a video to Instagram questioning how astrology app The Pattern seemed to know what he had told a therapist.

Tatum, who also starred in the Jump Street films, revealed he has been in therapy, adding: “Yeah I’m in therapy, whatever, everyone should be in therapy.”

He then said the morning after a session, the Pattern app sent him a notification featuring the “exact words” he had told a therapist.

