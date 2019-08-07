Louise Redknapp fined for running red light

The singer’s defence solicitor said she accepts full responsibility for the incident, which occurred in south-west London in November.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp has been fined £666 for driving her Land Rover through a red light.

The singer admitted driving through the red signal in Swandon Way, at the junction with Wandsworth Bridge, in south-west London at around 9.34am on November 2 last year.

Rebecca Penfold, defending Redknapp, told Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday that the singer had expressed “full remorse” and takes full responsibility.

The barrister said at the time of the incident, Redknapp was going through the “trauma” of a divorce and had paparazzi following her on a daily basis.

Louise Redknapp was not in court for the hearing (PA)

She added: “She expressed her full remorse as evidenced by the guilty plea and expresses her apologies to the court.

“She takes full responsibility for this.

“At the time of November 2018 she was going through the personal trauma of a divorce that was made that much harder by the constant media interest.

“She describes having paparazzi following her on a daily basis.”

Magistrate James Murray handed Redknapp, who was not in court for the hearing, a £666 fine and ordered three points be put on her driving licence.

He also said the star, from Esher in Surrey, will have to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

