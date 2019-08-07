Greg O’Shea lands home in Ireland after Love Island win

7th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The rugby player was greeted by friends, family and fans waving banners at Shannon Airport.

Love Island 2019

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea was greeted with cheers and screams as he returned home to Ireland on Wednesday.

The rugby player from Limerick touched down at Shannon Airport nine days after winning the ITV2 show alongside Newcastle-based beauty therapist Amber Gill.

The reality star was flanked by three gardai as he entered the arrivals lounge and met with friends, family and fans.

Fans waved banners and held up cut-outs of his face.

Greg told Irish broadcaster RTE the display left him “speechless”.

“There’s that many people I can’t even count them,” he said.

“I literally just thought my family and friends would be here. This is just amazing. I love the people of Limerick.”

The sportsman scooped the £50,000 prize and decided to share it with Amber during the dating show’s finale last week.

However, this week the pair said that while they were dating, they had not become boyfriend and girlfriend yet.

Amber told ITV’s Loose Women they were “exclusively dating but we’re not official yet”, adding that Greg “hasn’t asked us yet”.

© Press Association 2019

