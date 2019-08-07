Chris Morris takes aim at US extremism and the FBI in big screen return

The Day Shall Come is the British director’s first outing since 2010’s acclaimed Four Lions.

An eccentric leader of a small religious commune clashes with the FBI in satirist film-maker Chris Morris’s return to the big screen.

The Day Shall Come sees the British director focus on religious extremism in the US – a decade after he did the same for the UK in acclaimed comedy Four Lions.

Twilight actress Anna Kendrick plays an FBI agent asked to pitch “the next 9/11” to her boss.

Keen to impress, she sets her sights on a religious sect in Miami before framing its eccentric leader as a grievous threat to national security.

Newcomer Marchant Davis plays Moses, the impoverished leader offered money to save his family from eviction.

He has no idea his sponsor works for agent Kendra Glack (Kendrick) and plans to turn him into a terrorist by fuelling his madcap fantasies.

The film claims to be “based on 100 true stories” and expose “the dark farce at the heart of the homeland security project”.

It premiered at South By Southwest in March to generally positive reviews.

Morris, 57, is best known for a string of darkly comic observational programmes including Brass Eye, Veep and Nathan Barley.

The Day Shall Come is in UK cinemas from Friday October 11.

