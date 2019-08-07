Former Strictly professional Natalie Lowe expecting first baby

The dancer and her husband James Knibbs are ‘over the moon excited’.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Natalie Lowe is pregnant with her first child following a “long and difficult journey”.

The Australian dancer, 38, said she and husband James Knibbs are expecting their baby to arrive the weekend of the Strictly finale in December.

Lowe wrote on Instagram: “So happy to be able to tell the world our AMAZING NEWS! My husband James and I are expecting!

“It’s has been a rather long and difficult journey, as it is sadly for many but we are almost there and it’s now really happening. I am 21 weeks pregnant.

“Our precious baby …? is due (would you believe it) the weekend of the #strictly final.

“We are over the moon excited and can’t wait to bring a little one of our own into this AMAZING world.”

She added: “I now only have 1 season of #SCD to prepare for bubba’s arrival… yikes. Warmest wishes, Love Nat, James, Cooper (the dog) & bump. #pregnant #overjoyed with #excitement #decemberbaby2019.”

Lowe joined Strictly in 2009 until she retired from the show in 2016, partnering with the likes of Ricky Whittle, Ainsley Harriott and Greg Rutherford during her tenure.

Prior to performing on Strictly, she competed in Australia’s Dancing With The Stars and went on to win the 2006 series of the TV show.

She is also an 11-time Australian ballroom dance champion.

Lowe married company director Knibbs in 2018.

