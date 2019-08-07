Message! Love Island’s Ovie to appear as guest chef on This Morning

He will make brunch for hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Love Island star Ovie Soko will show off his culinary skills on This Morning when he cooks brunch for hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The reality star, who came third on the show with India Reynolds, won legions of fans as he talked about his passion for cooking and made breakfast for his fellow contestants.

He will whip up a feast in the This Morning kitchen on Thursday before joining the presenters on the sofa.

Honestly could watch Ovie make breakfast all day. Or all morning. You know what we mean. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kOV8JwD9NL — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2019

Ovie said: “Message! Cooking on This Morning is going to be dope, but I’ll need to graft hard if my infamous eggs are to live up to the hype for Love Island fans Eamonn and Ruth. They’re daytime royalty after all.”

Martin Frizell, editor of This Morning, said: “Here at This Morning we pride ourselves on nurturing and developing new talent.

“Ovie was undoubtedly one of the most popular islanders this year and so we’re thrilled to have him on the show as a brand new guest chef.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, who were runners-up on this year’s show, will appear on This Morning on Friday.

Ovie will be on This Morning on Thursday at 10.30am on ITV.

