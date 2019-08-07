Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne share steamy scene in new drama

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne share a steamy scene in new TV drama Carnival Row.

Hollywood heart-throb Bloom, 42, and model-turned-actress Delevingne, 26, star in the Amazon Prime Video series, set in a “Victorian fantasy world”.

Bloom plays human detective Rycroft Philostrate and Delevigne a refugee fairy, Vignette Stonemoss.

They “rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society” in the TV drama, which sees “mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man”.

A newly-released trailer sees the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and the Suicide Squad star get intimate in the bedroom.

Carnival Row will launch on Prime Video on August 30.

